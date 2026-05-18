Ella Langley is #1 for a 10th week on the all-genre Hot 100

Ella Langley performs at The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Rich Polk/Dick Clark Productions)

It seems like week after week, people keep on “Choosin'” to listen to Ella Langley.

The Alabama singer’s “Choosin’ Texas” is now #1 for a 10th week on the Billboard Hot 100. Out of the 67 years the chart has existed, only 4% of #1 hits ever stay on top that long.

It’s even rarer for country songs to accomplish this, although in recent years it has become more common: Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was #1 for 19 weeks and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” spent 16 weeks on top.

Ella is also at #2 with her song “Be Her,” which she performed at the ACM Awards on Sunday night. She also won seven trophies, the most by any artist in a single year.

On the Country Airplay chart, “Be Her” is #4, while “Choosin’ Texas” has slipped to fifth position.