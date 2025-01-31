AD
‘Emily in Paris’ star wishes dad Phil Collins a happy birthday: ‘I couldn’t love you more’

todayJanuary 31, 2025

Phil Collins and daughter Lily Collins; Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Phil Collins turned 74 on Thursday, and his famous daughter Lily Collins shared a sweet message on Instagram for the occasion.

The Emily in Paris star shared a photo of herself and Phil at the 1999 ceremony where he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She wrote, “From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between — I’m so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences, and love we have and will continue to share.”

She continued, “The older I get, the greater I appreciate all the little, special moments spent together.”

“Happy birthday Dad,” she added. “I couldn’t love you more or be more thankful to celebrate you today and every day. Truly. To the moon and back again.”

Lily is the daughter of Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman, to whom he was married from 1984 to 1996. Phil also has four other children. During his first marriage to Andrea Bertorelli he had a son, Simon, and also adopted Bertorelli’s daughter, Joely. With his third wife, Orianne Cevey, he shares sons Nicholas and Matthew. Nicholas filled in for his father on drums during the final Genesis tour, which ran from 2021 to 2022.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

