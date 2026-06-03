Europe drops new song ‘The Cult of Ignorance’ with star-studded video

Europe’s ‘Come This Madness’ (Silver Lining Music / Hell & Back Recordings)

Europe has released a second single from their upcoming album, Come This Madness, their first new album in nine years.

The Swedish rockers, best known for their 1986 hit “The Final Countdown,” have dropped the song “The Cult of Ignorance,” along with a star-studded video featuring appearances by The Hives’ Howling Pellet, Opeth’s Mikael Åkerfeldt and Fredrik Åkesson, actress Malin Akerman, tennis champ Stefan Edberg and others.

“I love this track! It’s a straightforward rock anthem with lyrics reflecting the times we live in, written slightly tongue in cheek,” says Europe’s founding member and frontman Joey Tempest. “The title was inspired by a phrase coined by author and biochemist Isaac Asimov. It reflects some of the negative tendencies emerging in our world today, though it is written in a slightly light-hearted tone.”

Come This Madness, Europe’s first album since 2017’s Walk the Earth, will be released Sept. 25.