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Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 7, 1977: Styx released their seventh studio album, ‘The Grand Illusion’

todayJuly 7, 2026

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On This Day, July 7, 1977 …

Styx released the album The Grand Illusion. As it was their seventh studio album, its release date was significant: 7-7-77.

The album was a huge hit for the band, peaking at #6 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and getting certified triple Platinum in the U.S.

The album contained two songs that went on to become Styx classics: “Come Sail Away,” which was a top-10 hit, and “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” which hit the top 40.

In 2024, Styx headlined a special residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, where they played The Grand Illusion in its entirety for the first time in their career.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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