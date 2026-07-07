On This Day, July 7, 1977: Styx released their seventh studio album, ‘The Grand Illusion’

On This Day, July 7, 1977 …

Styx released the album The Grand Illusion. As it was their seventh studio album, its release date was significant: 7-7-77.

The album was a huge hit for the band, peaking at #6 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and getting certified triple Platinum in the U.S.

The album contained two songs that went on to become Styx classics: “Come Sail Away,” which was a top-10 hit, and “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” which hit the top 40.

In 2024, Styx headlined a special residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, where they played The Grand Illusion in its entirety for the first time in their career.