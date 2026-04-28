Europe to release first new album in nine years, ‘Come This Madness’

Europe’s ‘Come This Madness’ (Silver Lining Music / Hell & Back Recordings)

Europe is getting ready to release their first new album in nine years.

The Swedish rockers, best known for their 1986 hit “The Final Countdown,” have announced that their 12th studio album, Come This Madness, will be released Sept. 25. They are previewing the record with the new single “One on One.”

“‘One On One’ is definitely one of my favorite tracks from the album,” says Europe’s founding member and frontman Joey Tempest. “The power and feel is fresh, but some of the melodies bring me back to where it all began.”

“Lyrically, it’s perhaps not filled with as much escapism as early Europe. These lyrics automatically ended up being more of a reflection of the times we live in today,” he adds. “Ever since ‘One On One’ was just a demo, we’ve stayed with it … never gave up on it, and elevated it to a place where it belongs: a high-flying, classic hard rock track.”

The “One on One” release is accompanied by a new video, featuring Fargo actor Peter Stormare.

Come This Madness, Europe’s first album since 2017’s Walk the Earth, features guest appearances by Ghost’s Tobias Forge and Opeth’s Michael Åkerfeldt. It will be released digitally, and on CD and vinyl, and is available for preorder now.