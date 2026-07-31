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Buck Country Music News

Even before TR plays London with Luke Combs, he’s mapped out a return

todayJuly 31, 2026

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Thomas Rhett’s The Soundtrack to Live Tour (Live Nation)

Thomas Rhett joins Luke Combs for a three-night run on his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour Friday at London’s Wembley Stadium, but he’ll be back on his own: TR’s adding three U.K. dates himself on his Soundtrack to Life Tour.

He’ll play Manchester on April 22; London on April 23; and Glasgow, Scotland, on April 25. 

“Our U.K. fans have always shown us so much love,” TR says. “Getting back for our own arena tour has been something we’ve been working on for a really long time. We’ve got a lot of songs to catch up on together and I can’t wait to see everybody next spring.”

This will be his first headlining run in the U.K. since 2018. 

Presales start Aug. 4, with tickets going on sale to the public Aug. 7. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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