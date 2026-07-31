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Buck Country Music News

Spin the bottle? Deerock gives Deana Carter’s ‘Strawberry Wine’ another swirl

todayJuly 31, 2026

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Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine (Deerock Remix)” (UMe)

Three decades after Deana Carter first served the world “Strawberry Wine,” it’s time for another drink.

To celebrate the classic’s July 1996 release, it returns in its first-ever remix by New York-based country DJ/producer Deerock.

“I cannot believe it’s been 30 years!” Deana says. “I am so grateful that ‘Strawberry Wine’ & my debut album have become the soundtrack of an era for so many people! I am blown away by all the fans that have carried this song through the years, passed it down and shared it with a whole new generation!”

The first single from the quintuple-Platinum Did I Shave My Legs for This? would go on to top the chart and win CMA single of the year in 1997. 

“I’m super excited about our new remix with Deerock,” Deana adds. “It’s a fun, fresh way to celebrate such an anthem of the 90’s! Like a fine wine, may we get better with age and cheers to another round of ‘Strawberry Wine!’ Thank y’all for such an amazing ride!”

Deana performed her signature song earlier this summer on the annual CMA Fest special from the main stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. You can stream “Strawberry Wine (Deerock Remix)” now. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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