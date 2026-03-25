Expansive lot of Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia memorabilia going up for auction

Julian’s Treasures From The Golden Road auction admat (Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions)

More than 300 pieces of Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia memorabilia are set to go up for auction in April.

Julien’s Auctions has announced details of Treasures From The Golden Road: Featuring Property From “Big Steve,” “Ram Rod” & Trixie Garcia. The auction features instruments, keepsakes and more from the personal archives of members of the Grateful Dead’s inner circle. The items available belong to crew chief and Jerry Garcia Band manager “Big Steve” Parish, Jerry Garcia’s daughter Trixie Garcia and Grateful Dead head roadie Lawrence “Ram Rod” Shurtliff.

Several of Jerry Garcia’s instruments are part of the auction, including the late rocker’s 1939 Gibson Super 400N Archtop guitar, his custom-made 1988 Alvarez Yairi acoustic guitar and his 1988 Dobro Model 64 “Tree of Life” Resonator guitar. There are also several Jerry Garcia amps and effects pedals, as well as a personalized Madison Square Garden tie-dye director’s chair, a personalized Louisville Slugger baseball bat, sketchbooks and a working songbook.

Grateful Dead items up for auction include speaker cabinets, a dressing room plaque from the Winterland Ballroom and an RIAA Platinum award for 1970’s Workingman’s Dead.

“These items represent fifty years of memories and experiences with the Grateful Dead — from the early days to the final shows in Chicago. Each piece tells a story of the music, the journey, and the community that made it all possible,” says Parish. “Now is the time to share these with the fans and collectors who understand what they mean. I’m genuinely excited to give people the opportunity to own the things that have meant so much to me over the decades.”

The auction will take place April 22 at The Box SF in San Francisco. More information about the items up for grabs, as well as how to register, can be found at JuliensAuctions.com.