“Faith and Fellowship” set for Friday, July 3 in Louise Hays Park

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As Kerr and its surrounding counties are approaching the one year anniversary of the July 4 flood disaster, the Southern Oaks Church, MHDD, the Emotional & Spiritual Needs working group of Kerr Together, and the Arcadia Live will be hosting “Faith and Fellowship,” an evening of community healing and togetherness at Louise Hays Park in Kerrville. The Friday, July 3 event will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. at Louise Hays Park.

The evening will include live music by Southern Oaks Church, along with other musical artists, Caleb & Kelsey, and special guest Briscoe. Additionally, the evening will allow for opportunities to speak with other community members, trained mental health officials, a Kid Zone, and will culminate in a candle lighting ceremony, remembering our losses while looking to the light of Glory for the future.

The gathering will take place inside the festival grounds set up at Louise Hays Park. No ice chests, outside beverages or dogs are allowed inside the free event.

Southern Oaks has launched a live person call in prayer line: (830) 299-PRAY(7729) Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information regarding the scheduled “Faith and Fellowship” event call (830) 315-5483, or visit their website at https://www.thearcadialive.org/faithandfellowship.

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