AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

“Family Fright Night” event in Louise Hays Park seeking booth sponsors

todayAugust 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is inviting local businesses and organizations to set up a booth at their annual “Family Fright Night” Halloween event on October 31.  The free event will take place in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive. starting at 5:30 p.m. and includes games, trick-or-treating, food trucks, a costume contest (pre-registration is required), and plenty of games.

Organizations/businesses can support this community event by registering to decorate a car trunk or 10’x10′ canopy tent (must provide your own tent) to create a booth with a family-friendly Halloween theme and distribute candy/prizes to trick-or-treaters.  People can register online by visiting:  https://forms.gle/E5GeUNK3DiccaTxv8.  Completed booth entries must be submitted by October 18 to be guaranteed a spot at the event.

“Family Fright Night provides a safe and fun way for our community to enjoy Halloween,” Interim Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Rosa Ledesma said.  “It’s also a great way for local businesses and organizations to interact with our community.”

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%