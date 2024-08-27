“Family Fright Night” event in Louise Hays Park seeking booth sponsors

AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is inviting local businesses and organizations to set up a booth at their annual “Family Fright Night” Halloween event on October 31. The free event will take place in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive. starting at 5:30 p.m. and includes games, trick-or-treating, food trucks, a costume contest (pre-registration is required), and plenty of games.

Organizations/businesses can support this community event by registering to decorate a car trunk or 10’x10′ canopy tent (must provide your own tent) to create a booth with a family-friendly Halloween theme and distribute candy/prizes to trick-or-treaters. People can register online by visiting: https://forms.gle/E5GeUNK3DiccaTxv8. Completed booth entries must be submitted by October 18 to be guaranteed a spot at the event.

“Family Fright Night provides a safe and fun way for our community to enjoy Halloween,” Interim Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Rosa Ledesma said. “It’s also a great way for local businesses and organizations to interact with our community.”

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

