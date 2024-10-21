Federal judge issues ruling in Post Hole Venture’s ongoing lawsuit against City of Kerrville

AD

U.S. Federal Judge Xavier Rodriguez issued a 29-page ruling on October 15 granting the City of Kerrville’s motion for summary judgement in Case Number SA-21-CV-00980-XR, Post Hole Ventures, LLC v. City of Kerrville, Texas, in which Post Hole Ventures, LLC sued the city complaining about the city’s actions in the permitting process related to the construction of a commercial building located at 1001 Water Street, and the Plaintiff’s subsequent appeals of the city’s decisions. Post Hole Ventures, LLC, the owner of the commercial building, alleged that the city’s actions violated its 14th Amendment due process and equal protection rights.

Judge Rodriguez, of the Western District of Texas, San Antonio Division, ruled in favor of the city and issued a final judgement on October 15, 2024. The final judgement dismissed all of the Plaintiff’s claims with prejudice.

