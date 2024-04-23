AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Feel “The Power of Love” as the Huey Lewis musical ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’ opens on Broadway

todayApril 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Huey Lewis and ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’ cast; ABC/Paula Lobo

The Heart of Rock and Roll, a new musical based on the songs of Huey Lewis & the News, officially opened on Broadway on April 22. It’s been in the works in one way or another since 2009, and Huey shares what’s surprised him the most about the whole Broadway process.

“Just what an undertaking it is,” he tells ABC Audio. “I remember the night of ‘We Are the World,’ Quincy Jones was producing. And he said to us all, ‘It’s like we’re building the house, folks. We’re going to start with the foundation, and we’re going to put up the frames and the roof.’ … Well, if making a record is building a house, putting up a Broadway show is building an entire city.”

The show tells the story of Bobby and his boss Cassandra, who are both given a shot at their dreams. Huey says he was surprised how well the band’s hits fit into an actual narrative. And seeing the finished product, he says, “I learned things about the songs I didn’t even know. … It’s really gratifying to see [them] live this other life.”

One of Huey’s favorite things is the way the hits “Give Me the Keys,” “Stuck With You” and “The Power of Love” are staged. He adds, “I really like what’s been done with ‘I Want a New Drug’ … [it] zigs when ours zagged.”

In a surprising coincidence, another current Broadway show, Back to the Future, prominently features one of the same songs as The Heart of Rock and Roll: “The Power of Love.”

“It’s pretty unbelievable,” Huey says. “I mean, we’re just around the corner from one another. …  It’s Back to the Future‘s finale and it’s our finale, and at times I think both songs are playing at exactly the same time!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%