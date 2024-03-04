AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and more

todayMarch 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Mariah Carey‘s daughter rocked a new hairstyle for the first time, and it has the singer feeling all sorts of emotions. When her 12-year-old daughter, Monroe, straightened her hair for the first time on Sunday, Mariah posted about the milestone on her Instagram Story. “The days of ‘you can’t straighten your hair!’ Are over!!” Mariah wrote on the photo.

There may just be a genealogical reason Taylor Swift wants auroras and sad prose. The songwriter, who will release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, is related to famous poet Emily Dickinson. During Monday’s episode of TODAY, the genealogy company Ancestry revealed Taylor and Emily are sixth cousins, three times removed.

Boy George is a fan of Harry Styles‘ fashion sense. The music artist shared his opinion on Sherri on Monday, saying Harry paved a way for people to be free with how they dress. “When I see Harry Styles doing what he’s doing, I love it,” Boy George said. “I am very supportive. I think it’s great.”

Joe Jonas seems to have confirmed his relationship with model Stormi Bree. The couple were pictured kissing as they went out on a date at Bondi Bowling Club in Sydney, Australia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%