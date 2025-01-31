FireAid benefit includes surprise collaborations and covers, Nirvana reunion

AD

Some of music’s biggest stars united on Thursday to support Southern California communities impacted by the wildfires that started spreading earlier in January.

The FireAid benefit concert, a one-night-only event, was held at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with performances at each venue.

Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Tate McRae and Earth, Wind and Fire were among the stars who performed at Intuit Dome.

Taking the stage at Kia Forum were Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer, No Doubt, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks and The Black Crowes.

Among the musical highlights at the Intuit Dome: Lady Gaga debuting a brand-new song she said she and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, wrote for the occasion; Gracie covering the Counting Crows hit “A Long December”; Tate covering the Crowded House song “Don’t Dream It’s Over”; Jelly Roll singing Bob Seger‘s “Hollywood Nights” with blink-182‘s Travis Barker on drums; and Sting teaming up with Stevie Wonder to perform his hits “Higher Ground” and “Superstition.”

At the Kia Forum, Billie joined Green Day for their song “Last Night on Earth”; Pink covered “Me and Bobby McGee,” made famous by Janis Joplin; John Mayer covered Tom Petty‘s “Free Fallin'”; and the living members of Nirvana reunited to perform four of their songs with guest vocalists, including Joan Jett and Dave Grohl‘s daughter Violet.

The event, which streamed live on platforms including Disney+, Hulu, Tudum, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Prime Video, raised funds for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters.