Fischer’s Mini Mart sponsors Fourth of July fireworks display

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced that Fischer’s Mini Mart has generously sponsored this year’s Fourth of July fireworks displays. This fireworks display is recognized as the largest in the Texas Hill Country and is enjoyed by thousands of residents and visitors in Kerrville as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The display will commence immediately following the Kerrville’s Fourth on the River event at approximately 9:45 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Dr.

Fischer’s Markets has been a leading convenience store company in the Texas Hill Country. Established in New Braunfels in 1978, Fischer’s Markets has been serving the communities in our region with clean, fast, and friendly service, including a Kerrville presence since 1981.

Residents and visitors are invited to celebrate in Louise Hays Park with professional fireworks, courtesy of Fischer’s Mini Mart. The day will include live music, food trucks, and plenty of entertainment.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

