Flooding Outage Updates

KPUB continues to respond to widespread power outages following ongoing severe weather, flooding, and road closures throughout the service area. As of Friday afternoon, approximately 2,641 customers remain without power. KPUB crews are working around the clock to restore power, prioritizing safety and accessibility.

The Hunt Substation is flooded and remains inaccessible. Numerous downed poles have been confirmed in the area. KPUB crews are still assessing the extent of the damage.

The Center Point South (Highway 27 Area) is completely without power. The outage cause location is still inaccessible due to high water.

Power has been restored at the River Hill Subdivision. Crews successfully completed restoration after gaining access earlier this afternoon.

Damage assessment is ongoing in Ingram. Restoration efforts remain delayed pending accessibility improvements.

A downed power line has been reported along Highway 173. Crews are on site and responding.

KPUB urges the public to stay far away from downed power lines and assume that any downed power line is energized and dangerous. Downed lines can be reported to KPUB or by calling 911. Never attempt to drive or walk through flooded areas.

KPUB customers can report outages 24/7 online at www.kpub.com/outages, or by calling 855-959-2496. Customers can visit www.kpub.com/outages for real-time updates.

The Red Cross is assisting with reunification efforts. Anyone needing assistance in finding or locating a missing person can call 800-733-2767.

