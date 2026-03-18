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Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters tease new ﻿Your Favorite Toy﻿ song, ‘Caught in the Echo’

todayMarch 18, 2026

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‘Your Favorite Toy’ album artwork. (Roswell Records/RCA Records)

Foo Fighters are teasing a new song from their upcoming album, Your Favorite Toy.

The track is called “Caught in the Echo” and will arrive Friday. You can hear a 30-second preview now via the Foos’ Facebook.

“Caught in the Echo,” which opens the album, will be the third cut to be released off of Your Favorite Toy, following the single “Asking for a Friend” and the title track. The record will arrive in full on April 24.

Foo Fighters will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They’ll launch a full North American stadium tour in August. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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