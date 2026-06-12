Foreigner releases cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

Foreigner at DUMBO House in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo credit: Krishta Abruzzini)

Foreigner has shared their take on Simon & Garfunkel’s classic tune “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The track is the latest song the band has released from their upcoming live album, In the Eye of the Storm, due out July 24.

In the Eye of the Storm is the soundtrack to Foreigner’s 50th anniversary concert film, which was shot in New York on Ellis Island and at Brooklyn’s DUMBO House. The film is expected to hit theaters sometime this fall.