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Rev Rock Report

Foreigner releases cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

todayJune 12, 2026

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Foreigner at DUMBO House in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo credit: Krishta Abruzzini)

Foreigner has shared their take on Simon & Garfunkel’s classic tune “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The track is the latest song the band has released from their upcoming live album, In the Eye of the Storm, due out July 24.

In the Eye of the Storm is the soundtrack to Foreigner’s 50th anniversary concert film, which was shot in New York on Ellis Island and at Brooklyn’s DUMBO House. The film is expected to hit theaters sometime this fall.

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” is out now via digital outlets, with an accompanying video of their Brooklyn performance available on YouTube.

Foreigner is currently on a European tour and will play Northeim, Germany, on Friday. They kick off their Double Trouble Double Vision 2026 tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd on July 23 in Alpharetta, Georgia. A complete list of dates can be found at Foreigneronline.com.

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Written by: ABC News

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