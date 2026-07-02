The Rolling Stones launch World Cup-inspired streaming tournament

(L-R) Ronnie Wood, Steve Jordan, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones have found another way to join in on the spirit of the World Cup.

The rockers just launched what they’re calling The Rolling Stones Streaming World Cup, which pits the top 30 countries that stream The Stones on Spotify against each other to see who comes out on top.

The tournament will last for the next four weeks. Fans in those countries are encouraged to stream any song from The Stones’ catalog, with each stream earning a point for their country. And it’s apparently also a competition between band members, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood serving as team captains for 10 teams each.

The goal of the friendly competition is for countries to rack up as many points as possible; the country that earns the most points will be crowned the Stones Top Streaming Nation.

More info can be found at world-cup.rollingstones.com.

The Rolling Stones previously announced a collaboration with FIFA for the World Cup, which included a series of World Cup-inspired limited-edition vinyl variants of their upcoming album, Foreign Tongues, as well as a new World Cup-inspired merch line.

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones’ 25th studio album, comes out July 10.