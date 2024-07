AD

The Fredericksburg Police Department responded to the Fredericksburg Chevrolet GMC dealership, located at 1225 S State Highway 16, in regards to a theft report. Authorities state that sometime between 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, and 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, an individual or group entered the property and stole tires and rims from multiple vehicles.

Anyone who has any information about this high-volume theft is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at (830) 997-7585.

