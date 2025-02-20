Fredericksburg set for May 3, 2025 General Election

AD

Four people have filed for the two seats on the Fredericksburg City Council. The terms of office for council members Bobby Watson and Randy Briley expire in May. Briley will not be seeking reelection. Watson, Charlie Kiehne, Cheryl Rowan and Todd Eidson are vying for the open seats in the Saturday, May 3 general election.

Matt Seidenberger and Gayle Schoessow have filed for two open seats on the Fredericksburg ISD Board of Trustees. The terms of Seidenberger and Mark Cornett will expire this May.

For more information regarding the May 3 General Election, visit www.fbgtx.org.

AD