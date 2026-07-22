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Local News

Free mental health support available for those needing assistance following last week’s floods

todayJuly 22, 2026

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Several mental health organizations are providing free mental health support for those trying to cope after last week’s floods.  Mental health officials say seeking emotional support is just as important as rebuilding after a disaster and encourage anyone struggling with the aftermath of the floods to reach out.

The Texas Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has teams visiting homes, shelters and distribution sites, answering calls, delivering supplies and connecting survivors with available resources.  Anyone needing support can call (830) 928-9022, or visit the Emotional Support Center located at 819 Water Street in Kerrville.

K’STAR offers free counseling services for families with children ages 0 to 17 across 14 counties.  For more information call (830) 896-5404, or visit kstar.org.

The United in Crisis Church Network, a partnership led by Southern Oaks Church and other Kerrville-area churches, is providing short-and-long-term counseling, spiritual care and practical assistance.  For more information visit southernoakschurch.com.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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