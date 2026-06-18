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Buck Country Music News

Garth Brooks sets Summerfest in motion, with Megan Moroney and Nate Smith still to come

todayJune 18, 2026

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Summerfest 2026 (Courtesy Summerfest)

Summerfest is now officially underway along Milwaukee’s Lake Michigan waterfront, after Garth Brooks’ two sold-out shows Tuesday and Wednesday.

His 20-song set included “The Beaches of Cheyenne,” “Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House” and “The River,” plus a cover of Bob Seger’s “Turn the Page.” He also dedicated “Mom” to a mother and daughter in the audience. 

The two concerts at American Family Insurance Amphitheater are Garth’s only U.S. shows this year. 

Thursday is the official opening day for the festival, with Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Third Eye Blind, STYX, David Lee Roth, Tyrese, Christopher Cross and many more set to play through Saturday. 

Summerfest continues June 25-27 and July 2-4 with even more talent, like Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Ed Sheeran.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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