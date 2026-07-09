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Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney’s only got 3 more stops before he docks at ‘Silver Sands Marina’

todayJuly 9, 2026

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Kenny Chesney (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Kenny Chesney will be making the media rounds this fall ahead of the release of his new album, Silver Sands Marina

He’s set to stop by Rockefeller Plaza just days before his 21st record comes out Sept. 25.

“Excited to share that I’ll be performing LIVE on @TODAYShow Thursday, September 17 on NBC,” he posted on his socials. “Head to TODAY.com/concerts to learn how to attend.”

As of now, it’s one of only three more chances to see the superstar play live this year, after he wraps his Sphere Las Vegas dates Friday and Saturday.

The lead single from Silver Sands Marina, “carry on,” is currently a #12 hit. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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