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Local News

GCSO investigating potential murder suicide

todayJune 29, 2026

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A possible murder suicide is currently being investigated in Gillespie County, according to a GCSO Facebook post.  Authorities were called out to a call in the 700 Block of Hahn Road.

GCSO says they “will work the incident to the fullest, and we have CID-Criminal Investigations and an Evidence Technician on the scene.”  Law enforcement also added they do not believe the victims were from the Gillespie County area.

Next of kin has been contacted, and there is no ongoing threat to the Gillespie County community, according to authorities.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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