Gene Simmons reveals lineup for 2026 KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas

Gene Simmons on ‘Dancing with the Stars’/(Disney/Eric McCandless)

KISS recently announced the dates for the 2026 KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas, and now Gene Simmons has revealed details of this year’s lineup.

This year’s convention will be held Nov. 13-15 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. In addition to two unmasked KISS shows featuring Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, the weekend will feature an all-star tribute to KISS founding member Ace Frehley, who passed away in 2025. According to the announcement, the tribute will include “sit-ins from members of KISS & guests.”

The weekend will also include performances by Night Ranger, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, Slaughter and Faster Pussycat. There will also be a pre-party on Nov. 12 featuring the Ace Frehley Band, Enuff Z’Nuff and others.

In addition to performances, the weekend will include a whole host of activities, like Q&A artist panels, a KISS lookalike contest, KISS karaoke and artist meet-and-greets.

Folks can register now at KissKruiseVegas.com to get the first info on when reservations open.