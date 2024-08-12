Gillespie County Fair Association Queens Court applications due by Wednesday

AD

The Gillespie County Fair & Festivals Association will recognize 75 years of Fair Queen and Courts with displays, special recognition and a display in the Exhibition Hall during the August 22-25 fair. Organizers are currently seeking historical dresses, photos and additional information.

Applications for 2025 Gillespie County Fair Association Queens Court are due by Wednesday, August 14. Applicants must be a sophomore, junior or senior girl enrolled in a high school in Gillespie County for the 2024-25 school year, and must have attended a Gillespie County High School (FHS, Harper, Ambleside, Heritage or home school) during the 2023-24 year. There will be a mandatory meeting at the Biergarten at the Fair Grounds on Wednesday, August 14 for anyone wanting to try out. A parent or guardian must accompany the contestant.

Applications can be found at www.gillespiefair.com, or at the FHS Office. For additional information, call Lindsay Crenwelge Pressler at (830) 644-8017.

