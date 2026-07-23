Gillespie County opening Disaster Recovery Center Saturday

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A Disaster Recovery Center will open for residents impacted by last week’s floods on Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office, 38 Business Court in Fredericksburg, according to Gillespie County Emergency Management.

Impacted residents are welcome to go to the center and speak with recovery agencies and organizations regarding important information about insurance claim processes, insurance documentation, damage survey submissions, agriculture relief funds, vegetative debris removal volunteer group assistance, as well as other items.

For questions about the center, email Emergency Management Coordinator Ashley Morris at amorris@fbgtx.org.

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