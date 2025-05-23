Gillespie County to host several Memorial Day events

AD

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 24, at 9 a.m. at S. Mary’s Catholic Cemetary. For more information, contact Wesley Crenwelge at 830-997-9523.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the War Memorial Monument in front of the Gillespie County Courthouse will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 26. The ceremony is sponsored by the Veterans Council of Gillespie County and will include the reading of the names of service members who were killed in action. Afterward, the Fredericksburg Nimitz Rotary Club will be hosting a gathering for veterans and community members at the gazebo behind Pioneer Memorial Library where they will serve breakfast tacos and coffee.

Brigadier General John K. Jarrad will be the guest speaker at this year’s Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the National Museum of the Pacific War on Monday, May 26. Doors to the Memorial Courtyard open at 9:30 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.

Monday at 3 p.m., the bugler Bill Smallwood will deliver TAPPS at the War Memorial Monument on the courthouse square.

Also at 3 p.m., the Harper American Legion post is sponsoring a Memorial Day ceremony at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetary, on U.S. 290, just west of Harper.

