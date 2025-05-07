GoFundMe set up for Cortex family following tragic accident

AD

A GoFundMe page has been established for the Cortez family to assist with financial costs associated with medical and funeral expenses. The Cortez family lost three of its members following a motorcycle accident on May 3 which claimed the lives of Dan, 57, Cody, 35, and Courtney, 24. The family says it appreciates any support given, whether through donations, or simply keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.

To make a financial donation, visit: GoFundMe.com/f/support-the-cortez-family-after-tragic-loss?a.

Fallen Riders is hosting a Final Ride on Wednesday, May 14, at 12:05 a.m., with more details to come. Fallen Riders has established a GoFundMe page: https://GoFundMe.me/4ee39721.

A memorial service for Dan, Cody, and Courtney will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 14, at Cavalry Temple Church, officiated by Pastor Del Way and Dr. Joe Taylor. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

