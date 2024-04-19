AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann pays tribute to Dickey Betts: “So long, old friend”

todayApril 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann is the latest artist to pay tribute to Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts, who passed away April 18 at the age of 80.

In a post on Instagram, Kreutzmann writes of the “intertwined past” of the two bands, noting, “[W]e saw ourselves as fellows, part of a movement that was bigger than either band,” calling the Allman Brothers “the southern counterpart to the Grateful Dead.” 

@dickeybettsofficial was a huge part of the Allman sound and his twin guitar leads with Duane were as influential to southern rock as just about any other single element,” he shares.

He then recalled playing with the Allmans in San Francisco one New Year’s Eve.

“Getting to play behind Betts was just one of those things where you know you are in the company of greatness and you’re just trying to live in that moment,” he concludes. “Well, that moment — and many others — will now live forever in my heart.” He signed the post, “So long, old friend.”

Kreutzmann’s Grateful Dead bandmate Mickey Hart also paid tribute to Dickey, sharing a Dead-inspired drawing of the rocker with the caption, “May the four winds blow Dickey safely home.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%