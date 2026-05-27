Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jacobs arrested on domestic abuse charges

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(GREEN BAY, Wis.) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on domestic abuse charges in Wisconsin on Tuesday, police said.

Jacobs, 28, was arrested and booked into the Brown County jail on three domestic abuse charges — battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

He was also booked on two other charges — intimidation of a victim and strangulation and suffocation, police said.

The strangulation and suffocation charge is a felony and the others are misdemeanors, online jail records show.

The charges stem from a “disturbance complaint” that officers responded to Saturday morning, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department Chief Michael Renkas said in a press release.

Jacobs was arrested Tuesday following an investigation, Renkas said. He is being held without bond, online jail records show.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time,” Renkas said.

In a statement, his attorneys said Jacobs “vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public.”

“We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” the statement from his attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac, continued.

A Packers spokesperson said they are “aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs.”

“As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment,” the statement added.

Jacobs is entering his third season with the Packers.

He began playing in the NFL in 2019, as a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, and was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and led the league in rushing yards in 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.