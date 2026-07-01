Happy ‘Billboard’ chart-iversary, Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift, ‘Taylor Swift’ (Big Machine)

As Taylor Swift heads into what allegedly will be her wedding weekend, she’s also got another milestone to mark: the 20th anniversary of her Billboard chart debut.

Taylor’s first-ever Billboard chart appearance came July 1, 2006, as her debut single, “Tim McGraw,” entered the Hot Country Songs chart at #60. She was just 16 years old at the time. The song, which was released on June 19, took 30 weeks to climb to its peak at #6.

Taylor’s self-titled debut album, released Oct. 24 of that year, went on to spend 24 weeks at #1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart and reached #5 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Since then, of course, Taylor has gone on to dominate not just the country charts but the pop charts as well. To date, she’s scored 15 #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and 15 #1 albums on the Billboard 200, the most of any female artists.

Here are some of her unique chart achievements:

— In 2022, Taylor became the first artist to hold the entire top 10 of the Hot 100 in the same week, when 10 songs from Midnights simultaneously entered the chart. In 2024, she bested her own record, taking over the top 14 spots on the chart with songs from The Tortured Poets Department.

— Taylor holds the record for the longest song ever to top the Billboard Hot 100: “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which clocks in at 10 minutes and 13 seconds. It was #1 in November 2021.

— Taylor is the only female artist ever to replace herself at #1, and she’s done it twice: In 2014, “Blank Space” replaced “Shake It Off,” and in 2023, “Is It Over Now (Taylor’s Version)” replaced “Cruel Summer.”