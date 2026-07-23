Hear another track from posthumous Steve Cropper album, ‘Watching the Tide’

Steve Cropper’s ‘Watching the Tide’ (Provogue/Artone Label Group)

Music fans are getting another preview of the upcoming posthumous album from the late Booker T. and the M.G.’s guitarist Steve Cropper, who passed away in December.

Watching the Tide, the album Cropper and his band The Midnight Hour were working on prior to his death, will be released on Aug. 28. A new track, “Tandoori Chicken,” is out now via digital outlets.

“Tandoori Chicken” is the third track released from Watching the Tide, following “Ticket First,” featuring Eric Clapton, and “Until Now,” featuring The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood.

Watching the Tide, the title a nod to the Otis Redding classic “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay,” which Cropper co-wrote, is the follow-up to 2024’s Friendlytown. In addition to Clapton and Wood, it features guest appearances by Queen’s Brian May and ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons.