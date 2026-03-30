Her show will go on, in Paris: Céline Dion confirms limited engagement for September

CELINE DION PARIS 2026 poster (Robin Galiegue)

Céline Dion has confirmed what many had already assumed: she’s returning to the concert stage in Paris.

In a video message on Instagram Monday — the Canadian superstar’s birthday — Céline says, “This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life. … I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September.”

The video was also shown on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I’m grateful to all of you. I love you all and I’ll see you soon!”

CELINE DION PARIS 2026 will be a five-week engagement at Paris La Défense Arena, which holds 40,000 people, starting Sept. 12. She’ll play a total of 10 nights through Oct. 14. According to a press release, the show will feature the singer’s “most beloved hits in both French and English.”

You can register for the presale on celinedion.com now through Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. The presale starts April 7; tickets go on sale to the general public April 10 at 4 a.m. ET. VIP packages will also be available.

Céline last performed a full concert on March 8, 2020; she was forced to cancel her Courage World Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A planned 2021 residency in Las Vegas never materialized due to her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, a rare condition that causes debilitating muscle spasms.

Céline choosing Paris as the city for her engagement is fitting: Her first public performance after revealing her diagnosis took place at the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Olympics.