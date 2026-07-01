Highlights from the David Bowie archive to go on tour in the UK

Pop Legend David Bowie In Concert, At The Hammersmith Appollo, In London, Pic Shows: David Bowie (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Items from the David Bowie archive went on display in September at the David Bowie Center, part of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Now the V&A has announced that highlights from that exhibit are going on tour in the U.K.

David Bowie: On Tour will feature more than 100 items from the V&A’s Bowie archive, including costumes, instruments and photos. It will mark the first time Bowie’s archive has been on display outside of London.

According to a press release, the tour will offer fans a look into the late rocker’s “creative process and how he shaped his iconic image, music, video, TV and film work.” It will be broken down into four sections, “each offering a different lens on Bowie’s creative life.”

“David Bowie’s archive reveals an artist in constant motion — a restless, forward-looking mind at work beyond the music and images we know,” says Harriet Reed, curator of contemporary performance at the V&A. “It’s a rare chance to step inside Bowie’s imagination and experience the curiosity and daring that defined his life’s work.”

The U.K. tour is set to launch at the V&A Dundee in Dundee, Scotland, in November. More info can be found at VAM.ac.uk.