Hill Country students gearing up to go back-to-school

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Hill Country students will soon be waving summer ‘goodbye’ and gearing up for back-to-school. Jam Broadcasting has compiled a list of start dates for area students for the 2026-27 school year:

~Boerne ISD: Aug. 11

For more information visit www.boerneisd.net

~Hunt ISD: Aug. 19

For more information visit www.huntisd.com

~Ingram ISD: Aug. 12

For more information visit www.ingramisd.net

~Fredericksburg ISD: Aug. 12

For more information visit www.fisd.org

~Kerrville ISD: Aug. 19

For more information visit www.kerrvilleisd.net

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