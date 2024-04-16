AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Hits by ABBA, Bobby McFerrin, The Cars inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry

todayApril 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin and ABBA‘s classic “Dancing Queen” are among the 25 new recordings chosen by the Library of Congress to join the National Recording Registry.

Albums and songs are chosen for preservation based on “cultural, historical or aesthetic importance.” Others making the cut this year include The Cars‘ self-titled debut album, featuring hits like “Just What I Needed,” “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “Good Times Roll,” and Blondie’s Parallel Lines, which featured their hit “Heart of Glass.”

Other recordings on the list include Bill Withers‘ “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Gene Autry.

The public can nominate recordings to be considered; this year, the Library of Congress received a record 2,899 nominations. With the new additions, the National Recording Registry titles, now at 650, are part of a recorded sound collection of close to 4 million items.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%