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Buck Country Music News

How to score $30 tickets to see Riley Green, Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr. and more

todayApril 23, 2026

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Live Nation Summer of Live admat (Courtesy of Live Nation)

How does a $30 ticket to see Riley Green, Luke Bryan or Parker McCollum sound? 

Live Nation is once again giving fans a chance to enjoy live music this summer without breaking the bank.

The concert promoter is set to launch what it is calling the Summer of Live, offering $30 all-in concert tickets to over 4,000 shows.

The promotion includes tickets for country artists like Thomas Rhett, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Hank Williams Jr.

James Taylor, The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers, Chicago & Styx, Guns N’ Roses, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner and Motley Crue are also on the list.

The promotion runs from April 29 to May 5 at LiveNation.com/SummerofLive. After picking a show, there will be the option for tickets labeled “Summer of Live Promotion” to add to your cart.

There’s also an option for early access for Live Nation All Access members starting Thursday, April 23, and T-Mobile members starting Tuesday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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