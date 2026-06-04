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Entertainment News

In brief: Anya Taylor-Joy stars in ‘Lucky’ trailer and more

todayJune 4, 2026

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Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe are rolling along into a new collaboration. Deadline reports Groff has joined the cast of the Vietnam War thriller Trust the Man, where he’ll act alongside Radcliffe. This reunites the actors after they starred and both won Tonys for their performances in the most recent Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. Trust the Man will be written and directed by Will Graham …

The trailer for Anya Taylor-Joy’s new limited series Lucky has arrived. Apple TV is set to release the show’s first two episodes on July 15, and will follow with new episodes every Wednesday until the Aug. 19 finale. Lucky is based on The New York Times bestseller by Marissa Stapley, which follows a multimillion-dollar heist that goes sideways. Starring alongside Taylor-Joy are Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Drew Starkey …

Tickets for Supergirl are now on sale. DC Studios co-head James Gunn made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday. “Get tickets now and tag who you’re bringing to see #Supergirl,” he captioned his announcement post. Milly Alcock plays the titular cousin of Superman, Kara Zor-El, in the new film, which is directed by Craig Gillespie. It flies into theaters on June 26 …

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Written by: ABC News

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