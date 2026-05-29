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Entertainment News

In brief: ‘In the Hand of Dante’ official trailer and more

todayMay 29, 2026

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The animated film Hoppers has set its Disney+ release date. Pixar’s latest feature will be available on the streaming service starting on June 3. The movie follows a young woman named Mabel who uses groundbreaking technology to put her consciousness inside of a lifelike robotic beaver. She then uncovers a hidden animal world and the rules that shape it …

See Oscar Isaac star in the new trailer for In the Hand of Dante. The Netflix film features a star-studded cast. Along with Isaac, it includes Gal Gadot, Gerard Butler, John Malkovich, Sabrina Impacciatore, Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino and Jason Momoa. Julian Schnabel directed the film, which arrives to the streaming service on June 24 …

The upcoming Rambo prequel now has a release date. Lionsgate is set to release John Rambo in theaters on June 4, 2027. The film is an origin story that takes place before the events of the 1982 film First Blood. Noah Centineo stars as the titular United States Army Special Forces veteran, taking over the role from Sylvester Stallone …

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Written by: ABC News

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