‘Love Island USA’ asks its fans to ‘keep it kind’ ahead of upcoming season 8

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales during the ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 finale. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

As fans of Love Island USA anxiously wait for the season 8 cast to be revealed, the Peacock series has asked its viewers to be kind on social media.

The statement, which Love Island USA released to its Instagram on Wednesday, comes ahead of the season 8 premiere on June 2.

“The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community. We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected,” the statement reads. “This is a space for fun, not negativity — so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!”

Love Island USA season 8 will once again take place in Fiji, with Ariana Madix returning as host.

The series follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before,” according to season 7’s official synopsis. “Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”

Its companion series, Love Island USA Aftersun, recently gained two new hosts. As previously reported, Summer House star Ciara Miller will host the reality dating competition series’ aftershow alongside Tefi Pessoa. They take over from The Traitors star Maura Higgins. Coincidently, Higgins and Miller are confirmed to be competing against each other on the upcoming season 35 of Dancing with the Stars.