In brief: ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ teaser and more

The first-look teaser for Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed has arrived. The upcoming Apple TV darkly comedic thriller series stars Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany as well as Jake Johnson. The show follows a newly divorced mom who falls down a rabbit hole of blackmail after she’s convinced she witnessed a crime. The new series premieres its first two episodes on May 20 …

We now have our first look at Jessica Lange on set of American Horror Story season 13. Ryan Murphy’s production company shared a photo of the Oscar-winning actress from behind as she stands in costume at a window. “American Horror Story, Season 13,” the post’s caption reads. “Day One. The return of Jessica Lange!” …

Even more actors have joined the cast of the upcoming Nick Jonas and Kathryn Newton holiday horror film White Elephant. Deadline reports that KJ Apa, Madeleine Arthur, Josh Brener, Ashley Park, Alexandra Shipp and Justice Smith make up the rest of the ensemble …