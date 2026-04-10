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Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Rooster’ gets a season 2, ‘Wednesday’ casting, and more

todayApril 10, 2026

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Heated Rivalry, The Pitt and Pluribus are among the nominees for the 86th Peabody Awards in the entertainment category. Also among the 15 entertainment nominees this year: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Adolescence and Andor. The Peabody Awards will take place in Los Angeles on May 31 …

Steve Carell’s HBO series, Rooster, has been renewed for a second season. The first four episodes of season 1 have averaged 5.8 million U.S. viewers, according to the network, making it the most-watched freshman HBO comedy in over a decade. New episodes are airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT …

Wednesday is adding some new faces to season 3. Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy and James Lance will be guest starring in the new season of the Netflix Addams Family series, which is currently in production. Jenna Ortega stars as the title character …

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Written by: ABC News

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