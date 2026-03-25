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Buck Country Music News

Ingrid Andress can ‘see a one-night stand coming’ in ‘Taillights’

todayMarch 25, 2026

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Ingrid Andress’ “Taillights” (Warner Records Nashville)

Ingrid Andress looks at what sometimes happens when a relationship ends with her new track, “Taillights,” which comes out Friday. 

“‘Taillights’ – which is probably my most country title ever other than ‘Wishful Drinking’ by the way – is a song I wrote about the fact that you kind of see a one-night stand coming when you yourself have had plenty,” she explains. “Essentially this is game recognizing game and saying you can’t trick a trickster.”

“Buckle up twenty-somethings. You have that to look forward to when you’re in your thirties,” she adds.

Ingrid kicks off her six-show Low-Key Sessions tour May 8 in Newport, Kentucky, playing her unreleased music with a stripped-down band. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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