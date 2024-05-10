AD
Local News

Insurance, financial reps sought for preparedness expo

todayMay 10, 2024 4

Background
The 2nd Annual Kerr County Emergency Preparedness Expo is scheduled for Saturday, August 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville.  In its debut last year, the expo featured 41 different vendors who offered displays and educated visitors about all manner of emergency/disaster preparedness plans and products.

“This year, we’re looking to make it even bigger and better,” said Kerr County Emergency Coordinator Dub Thomas.  “We are inviting additional vendors who the public might find of interest.”  In particular, Thomas said he is looking to add representatives from the insurance industry who can assist people in preparing their homes to not only reduce the effects of certain disasters, but also to set them up for faster recovery.  Thomas said he is also looking for representatives from the financial industry, who can assist people on how to protect and recover their financial assets in times of Disaster.

The expo is designed to educate citizens on how to properly prepare for any type of disaster by giving them free access to a wide assortment of products and ideas offered by numerous experts all under the same roof.  Topics are expected to range from how to store emergency food, water, and other provisions to first aid and from personal defense measures to safeguarding a business so it weathers hardships.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor in this year’s expo can call (830) 315-2430, or email wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us.  “In no other place will you be able to find out so much helpful information from experts, get answers to individualized questions, discuss possible scenarios, and inform yourself on how to prepare for disasters, minimize risks and mitigate the hazards of adverse events that may come your way,” Thomas said.

Written by: Michelle Layton

