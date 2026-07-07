Interactive map tracks New World Screwworm updates

AD

Two new cases of New World Screwworm have been confirmed in Crockett County by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The detections were confirmed on July 3 in domestic sheep, bringing the total number of cases of NW Screwworm to 31, according to the USDA confirmed detections map.

The New World Screwworm is a flesh-eating parasite whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals. State officials are working to stop its spread by releasing sterile screwworm flies from specially designed ground release chambers. The sterile flies mate with wild flies, preventing reproduction and helping reduce the pest population.

The Texas Department’s interactive map displays:

~Confirmed New World screwworm cases

~Fly trap locations

~A tool to report suspected infestations

The Texas Animal Health Commission, USDA, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Texas Department of Agriculture, continually monitor the status of New World screwworm in Texas.

An infested zone is an area where officials have confirmed active NWS cases and established enhanced surveillance and response activities. Conditions can change quickly as new cases are identified and investigated. The most reliable way to determine whether you are in or near an affected area is to follow updates from USDA, APHIS, the Texas Animal Health Commission, and the Texas Department of Agriculture. These agencies publish current information about confirmed cases, quarantines, movement restrictions, and response activities.

Even if you do not live in a confirmed infestation area, animal owners should remain vigilant. Early detection and reporting are essential because NWS can affect livestock, pets, wildlife, and occasionally people. Monitoring animals regularly and reporting suspicious wounds helps protect all Texans.

AD