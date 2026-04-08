Is Ariana Grande teasing a new album?

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Academy Awards, March, 2024 (Disney/Jenny Anderson)

In January, Variety asked Ariana Grande if she planned to release new music before her tour this summer, and quoted her as saying, “No — definitely not. Nothing is coming before May,” adding, “Not yet — but soon enough.”

Ariana then denied she said any such thing, writing in the comments of a post, “welp i never said ‘but soon enough’ or mentioned any months ! lol my goooooodness ……. !!!!!”

She went on to blame the misunderstanding on a “zoom glitch or something,” and joked that she’d need “an extra brain and four more arms” in order to be able to write a new album with her crazy schedule. But now it seems that all may have been some kind of ruse.

On Wednesday, Ariana posted an entire series of photos of herself working in the recording studio, leading fans to write comments such as, “ITS HAPPENING” and “AG8 IS COMING.”

And here’s more proof that something’s up: There’s a new message attached to the phone number Ariana set up to promote her album Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.

The album marked its one-year anniversary on March 28. When you call the number, you hear Ariana celebrating that milestone and then saying, “We’re counting down the eights — oops! I mean the days. We’ll see you this summer.” Many fans believe this is a subtle hint that AG8 is, indeed, coming.

Ariana’s tour starts June 6, so it’s possible that she was telling the truth when she told Variety, “Nothing is coming before May.”