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Mike FM Music News

Is Madonna teasing another tour?

todayMay 22, 2026

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Madonna on stage at the first London concert of her Confessions world tour held at Wembley Arena. (Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

Madonna is going to release a sequel to her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, so would it be so strange for her to do a sequel to her 2006 Confessions Tour?

The Confessions Tour kicked off May 21, 2006 — exactly 20 years ago Thursday — and Madonna paid tribute to it on Instagram by posting a montage of scenes of herself onstage during that trek. She wrote in the caption, “Happy 20th anniversary!! Confessions Tour-Part 1.”

The words “Part 1” grabbed fans’ attention, with one commenting, “TOUR PART ONE???!?” and another writing, “COME ON NEW TOUR!”

In April, when asked if Madonna would be touring, her manager, Guy Oseary, said, “I’m not sure yet.”

After he was initially misquoted as saying that he wasn’t sure she’d ever tour again, he later clarified, “That’s ridiculous. Of course she will tour again. She wants to share her music with her fans. Not sure yet the plans. Stay tuned!”

Madonna’s most recent outing was her Celebration Tour, which ran from 2023 to 2024 and grossed over $225 million.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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