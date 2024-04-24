John Fogerty selling home he bought from Sylvester Stallone

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

John Fogerty is packing up and moving out of the home he recently bought from Sylvester Stallone.

Fogerty purchased the 2.2-acre ranch in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley back in October, reportedly shelling out a little over $17.2 million. The Robb Report says he’s now putting it back on the market.

Fogerty got a bit of a deal on the property, as Stallone was originally asking $22.5 million for the home, which he bought in the spring of 2022. Now Fogerty is trying to make some money on the place, listing the home for $21.5 mil.

The home is located in the gated community of Hidden Hills, home to several other stars. In addition to the main house, a guest house and a large cabana, it features a horse barn and arena for horse riding. There’s also a vegetable garden and fruit-bearing trees, a private swimming pool, a fire pit area and more.

But Fogerty certainly won’t be homeless. He and his wife, Julie, own a 20-acre compound in the Hidden Valley community near Thousand Oakes.

Fogerty won’t be spending too much time at his home this summer, though. He’s set to hit the road starting June 2 in Simpsonville, South Carolina, with dates booked through September. A complete list of dates can be found at johnfogerty.com.