AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

John Fogerty selling home he bought from Sylvester Stallone

todayApril 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

John Fogerty is packing up and moving out of the home he recently bought from Sylvester Stallone.

Fogerty purchased the 2.2-acre ranch in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley back in October, reportedly shelling out a little over $17.2 million. The Robb Report says he’s now putting it back on the market.

Fogerty got a bit of a deal on the property, as Stallone was originally asking $22.5 million for the home, which he bought in the spring of 2022. Now Fogerty is trying to make some money on the place, listing the home for $21.5 mil.

The home is located in the gated community of Hidden Hills, home to several other stars. In addition to the main house, a guest house and a large cabana, it features a horse barn and arena for horse riding. There’s also a vegetable garden and fruit-bearing trees, a private swimming pool, a fire pit area and more.

But Fogerty certainly won’t be homeless. He and his wife, Julie, own a 20-acre compound in the Hidden Valley community near Thousand Oakes.

Fogerty won’t be spending too much time at his home this summer, though. He’s set to hit the road starting June 2 in Simpsonville, South Carolina, with dates booked through September. A complete list of dates can be found at johnfogerty.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%